Virgin TV adds free Premier Sports Rugby

Virgin TV subscribers can now watch Premier Sports Rugby – the 24/7 rugby channel offering comprehensive club rugby coverage. The channel was previously only available to viewers who were subscribed to Premier Sports, but it is now available to all subscribers at no extra cost.

Virgin TV customers and rugby fans can now look forward to the Investec Champions Cup, United Rugby Championship (URC), EPCR Challenge Cup, Top14 (France), Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby League One and more – available via channel 553.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, commented: “We’re offering every Virgin TV customer even more value with access to Premier Sports Rugby at no extra cost. As the only Pay TV operator to provide this, we are demonstrating our commitment to give our customers the very best access to the content they love, and to further enhancing our sports offering with coverage of the world’s biggest club competitions at their fingertips.”