Gracenote enhances On Sports solution

Gracenote, the content data business unit of Nielsen, is helping TV providers sustain engagement between viewers and a universe of sports programming extending beyond live games. New enhancements to the Gracenote On Sports solution covering 160+ popular sports leagues – including the NFL, NBA, Premier League and Formula 1 – and competitions in 50+ countries globally now make sports documentaries, event highlights, game analyses and other related content seamlessly accessible through unified sports hubs.

In addition, game, team and athlete imagery capturing sports action and the personalities of favourite players help make user interfaces more visually rich and personalised.

The new On Sports capabilities help streaming platforms, CE device-makers and pay-TV services adapt to the evolving ways people want to experience sports and stay connected to the competitions, teams and athletes they love. This serves to strengthen return on investment through deeper user engagement, increased advertising opportunities and improved content library monetisation.

Content associated with live game airings enable existing fans to engage more deeply with their favourite sports while also serving as entry points for new viewers – and nascent fans. To help TV providers leverage the power of sports, Gracenote seamlessly links games to:

Related content – programming including scripted and documentary TV shows and movies focusing on sports leagues, teams or general sports topics

Shoulder content – programming complementing or extending a live sporting event, typically airing just before or after, but also including delayed recap shows

Demand for sports documentaries in particular is booming. In fact, total viewing for streaming sports documentaries reached 16.9 million minutes among US viewers in 2024, up nearly 260 per cent from 4.7 million minutes in 2021, according to the 2025 Nielsen Tops of Sports report. At the same time, pre- and post-game shows offering recaps, highlights and analysis are increasingly critical touchpoints for fans and communities.

“From casual viewers to passionate fans, consumers are engaging with sports content in every way possible,” said Tyler Bell, SVP of Product at Gracenote. “Platforms have big opportunities to become go-to sports hubs for these valuable users, and Gracenote is uniquely positioned to help them realise these ambitions.”