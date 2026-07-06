DAZN secures rights to 3ICE hockey

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has become the global broadcaster of 3ICE, the professional hockey format, bringing the action to fans worldwide.

As it enters its fourth season, 3ICE is a growing format in professional hockey. Games feature three skaters and a goalkeeper on each side and remove power plays as well as offside challenges. Every game goes to overtime and sudden-death penalty shots, ensuring continuous action from the first puck drop.

The first event available on DAZN was the inaugural 3ICE World Cup, which took place at the SSE Arena Belfast on July 4th-5th. Eight nations – the US, Canada, Great Britain, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, Germany and Austria – competed across group and knockout stages for the world championship title, marking 3ICE’s debut on the international stage. Finland were crowned champions after beating GB in the final.

DAZN will next bring viewers the 3ICE Men’s League fourth season from Xtream Arena in Iowa City on July 14th-16th. The competition features eight city‑based franchises, each coached by a Hockey Hall of Famer, competing in a condensed tournament format to crown the Patrick Cup champion.

E.J. Johnson, CEO and Founder, 3ICE, commented: “Partnering with a global, world-class platform like DAZN is a tremendous milestone for 3ICE. This partnership is incredibly exciting for our fans, players, coaches and commercial partners, and it gives audiences around the world the opportunity to experience the speed, skill and nonstop excitement that make 3ICE unlike anything else in hockey.”

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, added: “3ICE is a dynamic professional hockey format that aligns with DAZN’s goal to bring fans closer to the most exciting and innovative sports. Its pace, drama, and fast-growing global appeal make it highly engaging for both traditional hockey audiences and new fans alike. We are delighted to partner with 3ICE to expand their reach and showcase this thrilling version of the sport to viewers around the world for free.”