BT sees 1,398% increase in BBC iPlayer traffic for England v Mexico

England fans may be a little hoarse and blurry-eyed today, but BT’s broadband network data suggests the nation was wide awake when it mattered.

During England’s late-night World Cup Round of 16 clash against Mexico, BT saw a 1,398 per cent increase in peak BBC iPlayer traffic compared with the same time (4am) on an average Monday morning, as fans across the UK tuned in at 2am to watch the game live (after the initial 1am kick-off was moved back due to thunderstorms).

England emerged with a 3-2 victory following a brace from Jude Bellingham and a converted penalty from Harry Kane, whilst Mexico’s goals came from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez – who also scored from the penalty spot. Despite England’s Jarell Quansah receiving a red card mid-way through the second half, the Three Lions were able to withstand a late flurry of attacks from Mexico for the win.

Interestingly, BT’s network also saw lower-than-usual traffic the evening before the match on July 5th, suggesting many fans may have got a few hours of rest ahead of the late-night fixture. By the morning, BBC iPlayer traffic was almost double usual levels too, likely driven by fans waking up to catch highlights, replays and post-match reaction.

Overall, BT’s broadband network saw a 170 per cent increase in traffic compared with the usual level for that time of the morning, underlining how major sporting moments continue to drive significant spikes in streaming demand, even in the early hours.

That said, the overall traffic peak wasn’t as high as the England v DR Congo game on July 1st that kicked off at 5pm.

England will next play Norway in the quarter-finals on July 10th with a 10pm kick-off. The game will air on BBC One and iPlayer.