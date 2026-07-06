BBC World Service launches WhatsApp channel in Sudan

The BBC World Service has launched a WhatsApp channel to deliver vital content to audiences in Sudan, as the country continues to face a humanitarian crisis.

The new WhatsApp service extends the reach of BBC News Arabic’s weekday radio programme Sudan Peace, which broadcasts for 30-minutes from Sunday to Thursday. The programme was created in response to the ongoing conflict in the country which has left an estimated 33.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

Subscribers to the WhatsApp channel will receive content from the programme as a series of on-demand audio messages throughout the day. Designed to be accessible and low in data usage, the service aims to reach as many people as possible, including those with limited or intermittent internet access.

Sudan Peace combines up-to-date news with essential public service information, including practical advice on health and sanitation. It also features educational segments from the BBC’s Dars strand, supporting children who are unable to attend school due to the conflict.

Beyond information, the programme offers a platform for Sudanese voices, enabling people directly affected by the crisis to share their experiences. It also connects audiences inside Sudan with members of the Sudanese diaspora, who contribute regularly to the programme.

Mohamed Matar, Senior News Editor, commented: “By bringing this content to WhatsApp, we’re meeting audiences where they are and expanding access to trusted, life-saving information at a time when it’s urgently needed. Reaching people who may not have access to strong mobile data is central to this, and we’re using the platforms people already rely on to deliver reliable news, education and advice to those in crisis.”