Report: Internet traffic up 19% in 2025

Cloudflare, the connectivity cloud company, has published its sixth annual Year in Review, a comprehensive look at how the internet behaved in 2025. The report – accompanied by a spotlight on the most popular internet services – highlights the most significant internet trends, traffic patterns and security insights from the past year.

Global internet traffic ballooned by 19 per cent year-over-year, with substantial changes and advanced capabilities introduced to AI. At the same time, there were major milestones in security: post-quantum encryption now secures 52 per cent of all human traffic to ensure internet users are protected from future threats. However, this growth also brought challenges, with a dramatic escalation in cyber warfare leading to more than 25 record-breaking DDoS attacks.

“The Internet isn’t just changing, it’s being fundamentally rewired. From AI, to more creative and sophisticated threat actors, everyday is different. While we celebrated several internet milestones this year, we also blocked attacks that redefined what ‘scale’ means, and witnessed the traditional business model of online content creation face stark challenges,” said Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder at Cloudflare. “With a huge percentage of the Internet running through Cloudflare’s network every second of every day, we believe we have a unique responsibility to help navigate these changes and build a better Internet for everyone.”

Cloudflare’s Year in Review shares key data insights about the changing internet landscape to help keep the online world more informed, resilient, and secure.

Top highlights of 2025 include: