Prime Video scraps inaccurate Fallout AI recap

Prime Video has removed a video recap generated via artificial intelligence (AI) for its TV series Fallout after users reported it featured a number of inaccuracies about the shot.

In November, Prime Video commenced testing the recap tool in the US to help viewers catch up on some of its shows in its streaming library – including Fallout, its adaptation of the popular video game franchise.

But the video has since been pulled from the site after users noted several mistakes in its summary of the events of Fallout season one – including claiming one scene was set more than 100 years earlier than it was. Fans also pointed out that the recap incorrectly summarised a scene between key charcacters The Ghoul and Lucy MacLean (pictured), altering their dynamic in a way that didn’t make sense to the narrative.