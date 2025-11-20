Prime Video testing AI recaps

“Video Recaps marks a groundbreaking application of generative AI for streaming,” commented Gérard Medioni, vice president of technology at Prime Video. “This first-of-its-kind feature demonstrates Prime Video’s ongoing commitment to innovation and making the viewing experience more accessible and enjoyable for customers.”

Video Recaps is available on select English-language Prime Original series in the US, including Fallout, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Upload, Bosch and The Rig. Customers can access the experience via a connected TV, with support for additional devices rolling out in the coming months.