UK football fans are gearing up for a summer of football, with late‑night kick‑offs set to change how, when and where people watch, according to research from EE, the lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations. The tournament, hosted across the US, Canada and Mexico, will bring late evening and overnight matches. As a result, over 80 per cent of fans in the UK say the timing will affect how many matches they watch live.

Many fans are already planning to adapt their viewing. A quarter say they will mainly watch the biggest matches live, such as their team’s games or knockout rounds, while others expect to watch fewer live games overall or rely more on highlights and updates.

At the same time, fans are clear about what matters most: seeing the big moments as they happen. More than four in five (82 per cent) say they would be frustrated if a stream cut out and they missed a key moment like a goal, and nearly a quarter (23 per cent) say it would spoil the match completely.

Almost eight in ten (79 per cent) are concerned about the ‘roar before the score’, saying they would be upset if they found out about a goal before seeing it on their own screen – whether through notifications, group chats or simply hearing people nearby celebrating. Delays are just as painful, with 93 per cent saying it is important that live matches are shown with as little delay as possible.

This matters even more as viewing habits evolve. While this summer’s football action remains a TV event for most, younger fans are watching and following differently. Among 18–24s, only 30 per cent expect to use traditional broadcast TV, with more turning to social media (43 per cent) to get updates or highlights to keep up with the matches.

With late kick-offs pushing more fans to catch up, avoiding the result has become part of how people will follow them. More than three quarters (76 per cent) of fans say they will take steps to avoid finding out the result before catching up on action they have missed – from avoiding social media and news apps, to muting notifications or staying away from their phones entirely.

The basics of the viewing experience still come first. Fans rank no buffering, no delays and better picture quality as the most important factors when streaming live sport, well ahead of more advanced features like alternative camera angles, real‑time stats or personalised highlights.

Late-night kick-offs could also change where people watch. While major tournaments have traditionally been social occasions, fewer fans expect to watch in pubs or fan zones for this tournament, with more opting to stay at home. Even so, the shared experience remains important: a third of fans regularly use a second screen while watching live sport, whether to check other scores, talk to friends or follow reactions online.

And with many fans relying on streaming and mobile updates, two thirds (66 per cent) say a reliable mobile or broadband connection will be extremely or very important to their experience of watching the matches

Greg McCall, Chief Security and Networks Officer at BT which operates the EE network, commented: “This summer’s tournament is one of those rare moments that captures the imagination of football fans across the UK, bringing people together through a shared passion for the game. Whether fans are watching at home, with friends or in the pub, witnessing the action live matters enormously. EE’s research shows that even short delays or interruptions can frustrate fans and take away from those unforgettable moments – and missing a goal isn’t just annoying, for many it ruins the match. With millions prioritising the live moments and many fans switching between streams, clips, social feeds and group chats, seamless, reliable connectivity has never been more important. Our leading fixed and mobile networks help keep fans connected to the action and to each other.”