CTS selected by Charter, Cox for sports distribution

Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) has been selected by both Charter Communications and Cox, in separate deals, to help create, manage and distribute linear channels for out of market games from top US sports leagues, including MLB, NHL and NBA. Specifically, Cox and Charter now rely upon Comcast MediaOrigination, part of the Comcast Media360 product portfolio, for back-end video management, delivery and viewing rights enforcement to give fans the ability to watch their favourite teams outside of the local geographic areas of the teams involved.

“Spectrum customers expect us to provide the best possible collection of premium sports content, including out of market games for their favorite teams,” said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President of Programming Acquisition at Charter. “After securing our own content rights agreements with the leagues, it was imperative to have the right back-end system in place to manage and deliver these sports experiences efficiently at scale, which is why we turned to Comcast Technology Solutions.”

“Sports are a cornerstone of the entertainment experience for our customers and a key part of the value we deliver to their screens every day,” said Mark Gathen, Senior Vice President of Content Acquisition at Cox Communications. “Comcast Technology Solutions removes the technical complexity required to deliver out of market sports, allowing us to focus on offering exceptional sports entertainment subscriptions and viewing choices.”

“Charter and Cox are both committed to providing viewers with the best entertainment and action from all of the top sports leagues, and we are honored to help make that possible,” said Bart Spriester, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Streaming, Broadcast, & Advertising for Comcast Technology Solutions. “Enabling our customers to deliver premium live sports programming, through our world-class CTS SportsHub facility and Comcast Media360, are key differentiators for CTS. These solutions allow operators, broadcasters, and content owners to streamline their video operations, improve efficiency, and position their businesses for long-term success in an increasingly dynamic sports media landscape.”

Comcast Media360 is a managed service for the media and entertainment industry, offering an integrated suite of technologies for video delivery, distribution, and monetisation across linear and on-demand platforms. Part of the Comcast Media360 product portfolio includes Comcast MediaOrigination, which provides the capabilities needed to acquire, prepare, create, package and deliver linear channels and video content across devices. Content is acquired either as live video or file-based acquisition via satellite, fibere or secure IP. Channels are then prepared with CTS’ rendering operations, cloud-based content supply chain implementation, media asset management, and traffic and metadata services. Next, channels are created with capabilities such as channel automation playout (e.g., advanced graphics, SCTE triggers, closed captioning, and more), master control, and VideoAI. From there, channels are prepared with the necessary encoding, encryption, and linear rights management (LRM), and then delivered to MVPDs.