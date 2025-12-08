Barb launches the Barb Data Hub

Barb, the UK TV measurement body, has launched the Barb Data Hub, a new cloud-based system for storing, processing and distributing Barb viewing data to the industry.

The Barb Data Hub is an overhaul in the underlying infrastructure for storing, processing and distributing Barb data. All the calculations required to create Barb’s DB2 daily viewing files will now take place centrally in the Barb Data Hub. This codifies a substantial amount of Barb’s calculation methodology in a way that is standardised and reusable, which reduces the duplication of applying the calculation methodology and facilitates the consistency of data output, explained Barb.

Several other Barb initiatives are – or will be – integrated with the Barb Data Hub:

The Barb Panel Plus prototypes, which extend Barb’s use of big data sets for integration with panel data, are in the Data Hub.

Barb Ads Hub, a new analytics system to support full-cycle campaign optimisation, will sit in the Data Hub when it launches in January 2026.

The third phase of Barb’s API will sit alongside and pull data from the Data Hub when it launches next year.

Barb clients can continue to access viewing data using existing methods: flat files from a sftp site, via Barb’s API or through a data-processing bureau as part of Barb’s Trusted Data Delivery Network. In the future, more methods of interacting with the Barb Data Hub’s database and codebase will be made available.

Caroline Baxter (pictured), Chief Operating Officer at Barb, commented: “The Barb Data Hub sits at the core of our new data-distribution strategy, which seeks to offer our clients greater choice, ease of use and flexibility in how they access our trusted viewing data. The Data Hub will continue to evolve as we integrate our other initiatives into it, making it a comprehensive Barb data warehouse.”

The Barb Data Hub was set up and developed and is operated by media advisors MediaSense. Snowflake, the AI data cloud company, is the cloud data platform.