The Rest Is Football coming to Netflix for 2026 World Cup

The popular The Rest Is Football podcast – fronted by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards – will be coming to Netflix as a daily TV show during the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer.

Filmed in a New York studio, the show will feature game analysis, special guests, interviews and insights into the world’s largest sporting event. There will also be reporters communicating daily straight from the England camp and fan zones around the US, Canada and Mexico.

Lineker commented: “We can’t wait to bring The Rest Is Football to Netflix for the 2026 World Cup. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the three of us to do what we love — talk football every day — but on a truly global stage. Expect all the usual analysis, honesty and plenty of laughs… just with a few more cameras pointed at us, all from the Big Apple. “

The Rest Is Football is recognised as one of the world’s biggest sports podcasts, with over 7 million monthly streams. The series will be produced by Goalhanger.