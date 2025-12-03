Report: LatAm smartphone shipments at highest levels since 2015

A report from Omdia reveals that Latin America’s smartphone market grew 1 per cent YoY in Q3 2025, with shipments reaching 35.2 million units, the highest quarterly level since Q4 2015. The region’s resilience amid economic uncertainty, cautious inventory management, and moderate consumption was reflected in shipments across top vendors.

Samsung led with 11.6 million units and a 33 per cent share, driven by its low-end A-series models, which accounted for 68 per cent of its shipments. Xiaomi followed with 6.3 million units (18 per cent share), while Motorola ranked third, marking its sixth consecutive quarter of decline with an 11 per cent drop. Honor, in fourth place, reached a record shipments for the third consecutive quarter with 2.9 million units, driven by growth in the Caribbean, Colombia, and Ecuador, which now represent over 40 per cent of its shipments. TRANSSION rounded out the top five despite a 19 per cent YoY decline.

The region’s recovery was supported by growth in key markets such as Brazil and Central America, alongside rebounds in Chile, Colombia and Ecuador. Brazil, the largest market with a 29 per cent share and 10.3 million units (up 5 per cent YoY), saw new entrants like realme, OPPO, Honor, and Jovi (vivo) strengthen their positions through local manufacturing and partnerships with operators and retailers. In contrast, Mexico, the second-largest market with 7.4 million units (21 per cent share), declined by 11 per cent, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of contraction due to reduced shipments of devices under $300, reflecting cautious inventory strategies.

Outside Brazil, other notable markets like Central America and Ecuador continued their growth trend, fueled by strong demand for low-end devices, while Colombia and Chile showed signs of recovery, supported by improved economic conditions such as inflation control, increased investment, and higher consumer spending.

Despite overall market growth, the sub-$300 segment, which accounts for 71 per cent of total shipments, has experienced a 2 per cent decline year-to-date through Q3 2025. This drop is primarily due to ongoing inventory pressures and stalled consumer demand, coupled with vendors adjusting strategies to prioritise higher average selling prices (ASP) in pursuit of greater financial sustainability.

However, this decline has been offset by a notable 20 per cent year-to-date increase) in shipments of high-end and premium devices priced above $500. This shift has contributed to an 8 per cent rise in ASP in Q3 2025, further intensifying competition in the high-value segment, traditionally dominated by Apple and Samsung. In response, brands such as OPPO, Xiaomi, HONOR, vivo, realme, and Google (in Mexico) are ramping up investments to strengthen their positions in this lucrative segment.

“The rise in higher-value device shipments reflects manufacturers’ efforts to maintain market share and enhance brand positioning amidst saturation in the low-end segment,” said Miguel Ángel Pérez, Senior Analyst for Latin America at Omdia. “For manufacturers with long-term ambitions, it is crucial to invest in increasing ASPs, enhancing ecosystem profitability, and fostering customer loyalty to ensure sustained financial sustainability. Stocking high-end devices in Q3 ahead of the Q4 peak sales season is a key strategy to boost sales, value, and profitability, shaping business planning for the next year.

“Despite challenging conditions, Omdia expects the Latin American smartphone market to remain flat by the end of 2025 compared to 2024, with 137 million units shipped. However, challenges loom for 2026. Rising memory and storage costs may increase device prices, particularly in entry-level segments, potentially hindering market growth. Manufacturers and retailers will need to adopt strategies such as subsidies, margin management, bundling, and flexible financing plans to mitigate the impact on consumers,” concluded Pérez.