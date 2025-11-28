Magic Light creates The Gruffalo & Friends idents for BBC

Magic Light Pictures, along with Triggerfish Animation studios, have created new festive idents exclusively for BBC One and BBC iPlayer featuring celebrated characters from the adaptations of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s picture books that have become the heart of the BBC’s Christmas offer.

This year’s animated film, The Scarecrow’s Wedding is celebrated with an ident starring lead characters Harry O’Hay and Betty O’Barley who receive a Christmas visit from Santa. The two other idents feature Zog, Pearl and Gadabout from Zog and the Flying Doctors and Witch from Room on the Broom; while the third features The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo’s Child with Stick Man and his family.

The idents will debut on BBC One and BBC iPlayer following Strictly Come Dancing on November 30th and will appear throughout the Christmas period.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s Chief Content Officer, commented: “Magic Light have done the BBC proud and created three unforgettable idents that beautifully capture the festive spirit. Featuring a selection of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s most popular characters, I hope they will spread some extra joy and togetherness into homes across the UK.”

Martin Pope, Joint CEO, Magic Light Pictures, added: “It’s a real joy to see our much-loved characters returning to the BBC this Christmas. These new idents capture the heart of what makes the stories so special – imagination, warmth and wonder – and they also celebrate BBC iPlayer as the home of Gruffalo and Friends, where families can enjoy the entire wonderful collection of specials together.”

This year’s animated Christmas special will be The Scarecrows’ Wedding an enchanting story about two devoted scarecrows, Betty O’Barley and Harry O’Hay, who are planning a wedding to remember. The half-hour animated special features a stellar voice cast with returning favourite Rob Brydon voicing Reginald Rake, Jessie Buckley as Betty O’Barley, Domhnall Gleeson as Harry O’Hay, all led by Sophie Okonedo as the Narrator.

The Scarecrows’ Wedding is directed by Samantha Cutler and Jeroen Jaspaert, adapted by Steven Bloomer from the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, and produced by Barney Goodland and Michael Rose of Magic Light Pictures. Animation services by Red Star with assets and animation support by Triggerfish Animation.

Magic Light Pictures and the BBC have brought to life thirteen award-winning animated specials based on the books by Donaldson and Scheffler: The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child, Room on the Broom, Stick Man, The Highway Rat, Zog, The Snail and the Whale, Zog and the Flying Doctors, Superworm, The Smeds and The Smoos, Tabby McTat, Tiddler and this year’s The Scarecrows’ Wedding. All thirteen films will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer throughout the festive season.