2026 Paralympic Winter Games on Channel 4

Channel 4 has been announced as the official UK broadcast partner for the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games. This marks Channel 4’s eighth consecutive Paralympic Games broadcast since London 2012, continuing its mission to bring Paralympic sport to mainstream audiences and champion disability representation across the UK media landscape.

Channel 4 will provide extensive coverage of the Games across its linear and streaming channels. UK audiences will be able to watch the Paralympic Winter Games via free-to-air television and on-demand streaming services, ensuring broad and inclusive access. The Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games will be produced for Channel 4 by Whisper.

Andrea Varnier, CEO of Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026, commented: “Since London 2012, Channel 4 has continued to prove its ongoing commitment to Paralympic sport, and we are proud to have them as the official broadcaster of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Games. From 6th to 15th March, UK audiences will be able to enjoy a unique experience thanks to Channel 4’s extensive coverage. The athletes’ extraordinary performances and their stories of determination and resilience will make these Games an unforgettable event, touching British fans and inspiring new generations through the power of sport.”

Pete Andrews, Head of Sport, Channel 4, added “We are super excited to bring the world class sport of the Winter Paralympics from the slopes and rinks of Italy to the living rooms, lap-tops and smart phones of the British public. The coverage will be produced on site and from our fully accessible TV facility in Cardiff, by the brilliant team at Whisper Cymru. Channel 4 teams in Leeds and London will provide social and streaming support. We can’t wait to get started.”

Milano Cortina 2026 will feature up to 665 athletes from around 50 countries will compete for 79 medals across six winter Para sports: Para alpine skiing, Para biathlon, Para cross-country skiing, Para ice hockey, Para snowboard and wheelchair curling.

This edition of the Games also marks 50 years since the first Paralympic Winter Games held in 1976 in Ornskoldsvik, Sweden and 20 years since Torino 2006, making it a landmark moment for the Paralympic Movement.