AAPA backs EU action on online piracy

Online piracy has evolved into a structural threat to Europe’s cultural sovereignty, competitiveness and consumer safety, according to the Alliance Against Audiovisual Piracy (AAPA).

The Alliance notes that the European Commission’s report recognises that existing voluntary and non-binding approaches to online piracy have not delivered the intended results. Piracy continues to grow in scale and sophistication, exploiting new technologies and digital distribution models. It undermines the foundations of Europe’s audiovisual ecosystem and weakens the Union’s ability to invest, innovate and compete globally.

Online piracy contributes nothing to Europe’s cultural or economic fabric, states AAPA. Instead, it:

• Diverts value away from legitimate creators, broadcasters, distributors while also depriving Member States of significant tax income.

• Exposes consumers – including millions of EU citizens – to significant risks.

• Connects to fraud, cyber-enabled crime and other illegal activities are well documented.

Protecting Europe’s citizens and safeguarding the integrity of the Single Market requires decisive and coordinated EU-level action across its institutions.

AAPA strongly welcomes the Commission’s renewed focus on the role of online intermediaries

To be effective, the Digital Services Coordinators – supported by the Commission – must drive meaningful engagement and structural change across the intermediaries whose infrastructures are routinely leveraged by illegal operators. This involves not only hosting providers but also:

• Digital infrastructure (CDNs, data centres, IP and domain registries, hardware providers)

• Platforms and services (social media platforms, streaming services, e-commerce platforms)

• Monetisation and reach enablers (payment services, online advertising networks)

Clear expectations, transparency obligations and proactive measures are essential. Experience shows that where intermediaries engage constructively, significant progress follows. With many of these actors established within the EU, Commission’s leadership – supported by Parliament and the Council – is indispensable.

AAPA also welcomes the Commission’s recognition of the growing use of dynamic blocking injunctions across Member States

National authorities have taken important steps to safeguard cultural and creative sectors – through judicially supervised cooperation with residential ISPs, which has delivered:

• Effective protection for live content

• Reductions in the visibility and accessibility of illegal streams

Fragmentation however limits impact. Only a coherent, EU-wide approach anchored in full chain engagement can deliver consistency, predictability and genuine deterrent effect. This is a natural area for EU leadership, completing work already underway in Member States.

The Commission should therefore play a leading role in promoting a European framework for piracy blocking and coordinated action across the value chain.

AAPA is ready to work with the Commission, Parliament and Council

AAPA can support the institutions in shaping meaningful legislative solutions that reinforces Europe’s audiovisual sector and secure a resilient, competitive and culturally rich digital future for all Europeans.