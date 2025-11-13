Spain: Tivify launches Fibra TV

Spanish streaming platform Tivify has announced the launch of Fibra TV, its new broadband and mobile service that includes access to more than 250 television channels at no extra cost across all plans.

Fibra TV operates on the MásOrange network, offering a range of broadband and TV bundles with speeds of 300 Mb (€26/month), 600 Mb (€29/month) and 1 Gb (€33/month). Combined packages including mobile, fibre and TV start at €33/month for 600 Mb and €38/month for 1 Gb.

Customers subscribing to the fibre-only plans receive Tivify Plus free of charge, while those opting for the fibre and mobile bundles are upgraded to Tivify Premium at no additional cost.

The television service is available across all devices, featuring advanced functions such as programme restart, catch-up viewing for the past week on major channels, cloud recording, and an integrated guide highlighting top picks from popular streaming platforms.

Fibra TV’s line-up spans general entertainment, film, series, sport, documentary, lifestyle, children’s and international channels. Subscribers to Tivify Premium gain extra access to well-known channels including AXN, AXN Movies, AMC, Canal Hollywood, Sundance TV, XTRM, Somos, DARK, Canal Historia, Odisea, Break, Crime, ¡Buenviaje!, Canal Cocina, Decasa, VinTV and Mezzo.

In addition, customers can enhance their viewing with optional add-on content packs such as Satén, Mezzo, Planet Horror, El Gourmet, Historia y Actualidad, Portugal TV+, NHK World Premium, Out TV and XMO.