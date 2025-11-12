Study: 40% illegal streamers hit by financial fraud

Consumers are risking thousands of pounds by accessing content illegally online while saving as little as £13 (€14.77) a month, new research reveals.

The study, by BeStreamWise, a cross-industry initiative which aims to raise awareness of the dangers of illegal streaming, reveals the false economy of watching pirated material through unofficial sources such as illegal streams, illegal downloads or modified devices.

The research – among more than 2,000 Brits – found that, of those that have accessed illegally streamed content in the past 12 months, an alarming four in ten (39 per cent) have suffered financial losses after being targeted by criminals. The average amount stolen was £1,680 – more than half of the average monthly gross salary in the UK – while one in 10 (11 per cent) people lost more than £7,500.

These findings are especially stark when compared to the average amount illegal streamers estimate they save by not paying for official subscriptions. BeStreamWise’s research found that, on average, this is just £13.38 a month, or £160 a year. The average value people stand to lose is therefore 950 per cent higher than the average amount they save each year.

Rob Shapland, an ethical hacker with 16 years’ experience in cyber security, said: “It’s easy to assume that you’re saving money by accessing illegal streams, but the reality is that criminals use these as a way of stealing your personal details and passwords. The primary goal of these criminals is to get access to your credit card details or bank account. The moment you plug in a modified device to your TV, or download an illegal streaming app on your phone or tablet, you’ve done all the hard work for them.”

The BeStreamWise study also reveals that many people have had near misses. Almost two thirds (65 per cent) of those who have watched content illegally in the past year said they’ve had a security scare when doing so, such as malware and malicious pop-ups. Just 27 per cent said it has never happened to them.

For some, these incidents quickly turn into real losses. David, whose name has been kept anonymous for privacy reasons, shared how streaming illegally led to his bank details being stolen. “I used to think I was just bending the rules a bit by streaming illegally,” he admitted. “But when my bank details were stolen twice and someone even tried to buy a speedboat in my name, it put everything into perspective. It’s not just your money at stake, you’re playing into the hands of real criminals. Once I understood that, I stopped immediately.”

“Illegal streaming might look like a quick way to save money, but as this research shows, it’s a false economy that can end up costing people thousands,” warned Detective Chief Inspector Emma Warbey for the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) at City of London Police. “This is a crime that diverts funds away from the entertainment industries – money that supports thousands of technical and support staff. At the same time, it exposes end users to the risks of data theft, cyber-crime and fraud.”

“This research is crucial for helping us understand those dangers and why initiatives like BeStreamWise matter. They give the public the tools and knowledge to stay safe online and enjoy content legally and securely.”

“We will continue to work collaboratively to ensure that this activity is disrupted and those involved are held to account,” she confirmed.