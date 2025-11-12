MPs to question BBC editorial guidelines

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons is to hold an evidence session with members of the BBC’s editorial guidelines and standards committee – BBC Chair Samir Shah and BBC board members Robbie Gibb and Caroline Thomson.

The hearing is likely to take place in the next few weeks, with the CMS Committee also inviting former editorial standards advisors Michael Prescott and Caroline Daniel to give evidence.

The session will focus on the BBC EGS committee’s processes and how it ensures output complies with the BBC’s editorial guidelines.

The response from BBC Shah to the CMS Committee’s letter on editorial standards was published November 10th.

The letter asked what action is being taken over concerns raised by Prescott.