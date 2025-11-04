Data: 1 in 4 planning to Christmas shop on TikTok

A quarter of people say they’ll buy their Christmas gifts on TikTok Shop this year, according to data from Kantar, jumping to 45 per cent of 16-34 year olds. TikTok Shop launched in the UK four years ago.

Lynne Deason, head of creative excellence at Kantar, commented: “The media and retail landscape is much more fragmented today and it’s never been so important for advertisers to have a consistent presence across different channels. TikTok Shop is becoming an integral part of that mix, and has the power not only to drive sales but to build brands for the long term by making them feel more meaningful and different from the competition.”

Kantar’s research suggests that consumers are increasingly looking forward to seeing Christmas activity from brands on social channels. One in four (25 per cent) are eager to watch ads on YouTube, up five percentage points on 2024. As well as planning to shop on the platform, 18 per cent of people say they’re looking forward to seeing festive ads on TikTok too.

However, TV still dominates the golden quarter – half of adults say they’re looking forward to seeing ads there, holding steady year on year. Radio has leapt in popularity this year too. Some 18 per cent of people are excited to hear campaigns on the airwaves, up from 12 per cent in 2024. Print cuts through for some and 13 per cent are looking out for ads in magazines and newspapers.

Deason continued: “Advertisers have to be everywhere nowadays – our data shows that campaigns which are present in five channels deliver more than three times the returns of those seen in just one or two channels. Tailoring content for slots is important, but the real key to success is to have a powerful idea that joins it all up – a glue that that holds a whole campaign together and makes it stick in people’s minds. The most effective campaigns feel distinctive, they avoid the Christmas tropes and they have the brand and what it stands for – its magnetic north – at the heart of it. The job isn’t to advertise Christmas; it’s to shape what people think and feel about the brand so they’re more likely to choose it over a competitor. Cadbury’s Secret Santa, for example, does this brilliantly, not only signalling generosity but enacting it – allowing customers to gift a bar of chocolate to someone special. It’s ‘a glass and a half’ brought to life through action.”

A thrifty Christmas?

Advertisers will need to strike a careful balance, with six in ten (58 per cent) saying that Christmas ads put pressure on having the perfect day. Value is clearly top of mind – a significant 78 per cent plan to shop around for the best offers and one in three adults (32 per cent) saying they’ll buy gifts on second-hand online marketplaces like eBay and Vinted. Over a third (35 per cent) also plan to visit charity shops.

Deason added: “It’s a bit of a paradox – consumers love Christmas ads and the joyful festive spirit they awaken in us, but campaigns should be sensitive to people’s circumstances too. Advertisers have always had to walk that tightrope, balancing aspiration with authenticity and relatability, and that’s part of the real skill that creative teams bring. Mostly, people want ads to make them feel good. Humour can act as rocket fuel for advertising effectiveness, and is much more popular as an approach to Christmas advertising than the tear jerkers we had got used to seeing. KFC’s ad – a consistent top performer in our rankings over the past two years – is a great example of this, with its turkey burger gag which was so effective in the first year that it sold out of its festive Stuffing Stacker Burger. With 41 per cent of people saying that funniness makes them feel more favourable towards a campaign, let’s hope we get plenty of Christmas crackers this year.”