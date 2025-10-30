Report: Streaming now 60% of all US TV viewing

Samba TV, a specialist in AI-driven media intelligence, has released its 2025 US State of Streaming report that reveals a major turning point in American viewing habits as streaming now accounts for 60 per cent of all TV time, surpassing linear TV as the nation’s primary way to watch. Viewer preference for streaming continues to rise month-over-month, driven by shifting expectations around on-demand access and the rise of ad-supported viewing models.

Samba TV’s analysis reveals that streaming hasn’t just surpassed linear, but has redefined TV viewing altogether. With total streaming TV time rising by 46 per cent year-over-year, audiences now prioritise on-demand access, cultural relevance, and genre-driven content. When shows are available on both streaming and linear, viewers overwhelmingly choose streaming, with 67 per cent of viewership for shows available on both linear and streaming happening on streaming.

“The rules of television are being rewritten now that streaming has become the substantial majority of viewership,” commented Samba TV CEO and Co-founder Ashwin Navin. “Streaming time now accounts for 60 per cent of all TV time, showing that viewers have made a clear choice on their viewership preferences. They gather around stories that matter to them, wherever and whenever they choose to watch. As live sports, films, and cultural moments have moved to streaming, publishers and advertisers have a critical opportunity to reach audiences with precision and purpose. The next era belongs to those who harness data, context, and AI-driven intelligence to understand not just who is watching but why, and to act on it in the moment.”

The report, powered by Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from more than 400 billion TV signals per month, uncovers new realities for platforms, content creators, and advertisers: