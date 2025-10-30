Comscore, a specialist in measuring and analysing consumer behaviours, has released its 2025 State of Streaming report, revealing how consumer behaviour continues to reshape the US streaming landscape. A key finding is that audience expansion in both ad-supported (AVoD) and FAST channels shows no signs of slowing with big gains across the board.

According to the report, total hours watched across major free ad supported streaming services grew by 43 per cent year-over-year.

As advertisers seek scalable, high-impact inventory and consumers demand both affordability and ease of use, FAST channels have emerged as a critical growth engine blending the familiarity of linear TV with the convenience of streaming. At the same time, ad-supported tiers are gaining popularity across major SVoD services. Netflix now sees 45 per cent of total household viewing hours on its ad-supported tier, up from 34 per cent just one year ago.

“Consumers are navigating crowded streaming options with the clear intention that they want value, simplicity, and content that’s easy to access,” said Jen Carton, SVP, Product Management, at Comscore. “This year’s State of Streaming reflects that shift and shows how FAST and ad-supported options are meeting those needs in a way that’s culturally resonant and commercially viable. For Comscore, our mission is to illuminate this transformation and help the industry understand what’s next.”

Overall, connected TV (CTV) streaming in internet-enabled homes reached 96.4 million households, an increase of 849,000 year-over-year. The time spent streaming rose to 13.9 billion hours, a 6 per cent increase year-over-year. The average household watched content from 6.9 streaming services, reflecting modest growth as the market reaches maturity.

With households now spending nearly 5 hours per day streaming, it has become the default viewing experience for millions of Americans. For many households, creator-driven video sits alongside premium series, sports, and films as everyday viewing. Platforms like YouTube are no longer viewed as ‘separate categories’ but as integral parts of the streaming diet, as the report points out, “more than half of US households stream YouTube content monthly for free.”