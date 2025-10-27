Research: Smart TVs now nearly 40% of TV viewing in Italy

Smart TVs are becoming increasingly popular in Italy, with over 22 million now in homes, making up over 50 per cent of all TV sets.

This shift is changing how people watch TV, with nearly 40 per cent of viewing now happening on connected TVs, according to the Boom Video Streaming study by Sensemakers.

While traditional channel surfing is still a thing, especially for older viewers, the remote control is becoming less important. Instead, suggestions from streaming platforms and digital catalogues are influencing what people watch.

Despite the rise of Smart TVs, general entertainment channels remain the preferred starting point for 53 per cent of viewers overall, a number that increases with age. Even on connected TVs, almost a third of viewers stick to generalist content, and a quarter switch between generalist and streaming. Only 15 per cent exclusively watch streaming content. During prime time, the dominance of general entertainment channels is even stronger, with 47 per cent watching exclusively linear channels, showing its continued ability to attract and retain viewers.

However, among younger audiences (4-17 years old), only 27 per cent watch general entertainment channels, while 34 per cent exclusively stream content. Platform recommendations are a big factor for 50 per cent of viewers, particularly for those using Netflix or Prime Video.

Major events such as the San Remo music festival and sports events, along with established routines, continue to drive linear TV consumption in Italy.