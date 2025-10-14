Spain opens public tender for new DTT licence

The Spanish Government has officially launched a public tender for the allocation of a new nationwide free-to-air digital terrestrial television (DTT) channel, following approval by the Council of Ministers. The initiative was presented by Óscar López, Minister for Digital Transformation and the Civil Service.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the decision complies with the National Technical Plan for DTT, in effect since March 27th 2025, which reorganised the distribution of digital multiplexes used for national DTT coverage. The tender concerns the remaining quarter of the digital capacity available in the MPE5 multiplex and will be conducted under the framework of Law 13/2022, Spain’s General Audiovisual Communication Law.

In a statement, the government said the goal of the tender is to “increase the representativeness of social interests and viewpoints,” by expanding and diversifying Spain’s audiovisual offerings. The initiative also aims to promote technological innovation and enhance the quality of DTT services across the country.

The Council of Ministers will have a maximum of twelve months to resolve the process from the date of publication. The submission period will open on October 20th, and close on November 20th. Applications must be submitted electronically through the official website of the Ministry for Digital Transformation and the Civil Service.

The licence will be granted for a 15-year term, renewable for an additional 15 years, marking a significant step toward broadening Spain’s audiovisual landscape and reinforcing the public’s access to diverse television content.