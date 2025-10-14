Data: Spanish streaming titles have biggest hit-rate

ICEX Spain Trade & Investment and Parrot Analytics have presented data at MIPCOM showing Spain has achieved a 26.1 per cent ‘hit-rate’ – the highest in Europe and Hispanic markets – underscoring Spain’s efficiency as a producer of exportable streaming hits. Spain’s slate now accounts for 6.47 per cent of global non-English streaming revenue (from 2022 to H1 2025), only trailing Japanese and South Korean content.

Measured as the percentage of a country’s titles landing in the top 20 per cent of non-English titles by global streaming revenue (from 2022 to H1 2025), Spain’s 26.1 per cent hit-rate outperforms Japan and all European and SPLATAM peers. This efficiency reflects a maturing production ecosystem that has diversified beyond a few flagship series: The share of Spanish titles accounting for 80 per cent of Spain’s global streaming revenue has nearly doubled since 2020 (from 7 per cent to 13.5 per cent in H1 2025).

Spain’s momentum sits on a deliberate policy foundation. ICEX has evolved from a traditional export promoter into a dual‑mandate agency that both helps Spanish companies expand abroad and attracts investment and productions into Spain. The government’s ‘Spain, Audiovisual Hub of Europe’ plan – part of the Digital Spain 2025 agenda has helped build a scalable ecosystem.

“This data is the definitive proof that our strategic investment in the audiovisual sector is delivering a remarkable return for Spain,” said Luis Mayoral Gabaldón, Director for Creative Industries at ICEX. “A world-class hit-rate isn’t an accident; it reflects a deliberate national focus on excellence and innovation. A few years ago we proved that our productions could scale and travel beyond our local market; we are now demonstrating a connection of our content across audiences, platforms, territories and genres that our global partners can bank on.”

Platforms are responding to this momentum. The availability of Spanish titles on major services is up 23 per cent (2023-2025), mirroring global demand growth led by a strategic expansion into Asia (+63 per cent YoY). The surge, which includes standout gains in Singapore (+127 per cent), China (+75 per cent), and India (+61 per cent), directly reflects the internationalisation success of Spanish audiovisual content, including the recent establishment of a dedicated audiovisual support office in Singapore.

“Streamers need reliable bets,” commented Jaime Otero, VP Partnerships at Parrot Analytics. “Spain’s 26.1 per cent hit-rate – highest in Europe & LatAm, second only to Korea – combined with +63 per cent Asia demand and clear subscriber impact across all major streaming services, shows a slate that is both broad and bankable. This level of insight de-risks investment, increases financial upside and separates the leaders from the rest.”

The report provides evidence of Spanish content’s ability to drive core business metrics for the world’s largest streaming platforms: