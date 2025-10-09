RTVE launching 2Cat Catalan-language channel

Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE will launch its new Catalan-language television channel, 2Cat, on October 13th. The new channel will replace L2, which currently broadcasts in Spanish across the country, transforming it into a service tailored for Catalonia.

The channel will start with an initial annual budget of €8 million, which will increase to €11 million from the second year. At launch, around 70 per cent of 2Cat’s programming will be produced in Catalan, with plans to reach 100 per cent by 2026.

In addition to 2Cat, Catalan-language content from TVE will also be available on other RTVE channels through regional programming windows. For instance, L’informatiu Migdia, presented by Aina Gandulf, will air on La 1 and Canal 24 Horas, along with L’informatiu Cap de Setmana and sports coverage in De cara a barraca.

Oriol Nolis, director of 2Cat, emphasised during a presentation (pictured) that the new channel aims to “add value” and will serve as a “complementary” addition to RTVE’s existing lineup.