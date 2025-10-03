NBCUniversal, Google sign long-term distribution deal
October 3, 2025
NBCUniversal and Google have announced a long-term distribution agreement to continue delivering a range of entertainment options across the US.
Matt Schnaars, President of Platform Distribution & Partnerships, NBCUniversal, commented: “Our new agreement with Google is a clear win for both our business and our viewers – underscoring the enduring value of our must-see shows, films, sports, and live events while expanding our reach to even more audiences. We’ve secured long-term access to our full portfolio of broadcast and cable networks on YouTube TV, and we’re advancing our Peacock strategy with an upcoming launch on YouTube Primetime Channels and ongoing presence on Google TV. This agreement positions us for continued growth and reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment to fans across platforms.”
Elements of this agreement include:
- A multi-year, long-term commitment for carriage of NBCUniversal’s full portfolio of networks on YouTube TV, including NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, CNBC, Golf Channel, E!, Oxygen True Crime, MSNBC, USA, Syfy and Universo;
- Later this autumn, NBCUniversal will be launching the new NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), which will be available on YouTube TV, allowing fans to access a range of NBCUniversal’s sports programming. NBCSN will complement the sports properties presented year-round on the NBC broadcast network.
- Peacock will be available in the coming months as a subscription through YouTube Primetime Channels;
- A long-term agreement for short-form clips, highlights and shows from NBCUniversal’s premium programming on YouTube;
- Films and TV shows from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will continue to be available to buy or rent on Google TV, YouTube TV and YouTube, as well as library films from NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution being available to stream via SVoD on YouTube Premium and AVoD through YouTube Free Primetime Content; and
- A multi-year extension of Peacock’s availability across Google’s Android platforms, including Google Play and Google TV.
“This deal builds on our long-standing partnership with NBCU while addressing the evolving media landscape and recognising the importance of making content available where and how viewers want to watch it. We are pleased to have reached this agreement and look forward to continuing our partnership to serve billions of viewers around the world,” added Justin Connolly, Vice President, Global Head of Media & Sports, Youtube.