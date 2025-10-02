Research: Audiences streaming less US content

Research from Digital i has revealed that the share of viewing time to US content in other countries has decreased by 7 per cent on Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video over the past five years.

Between Q1 2020 and Q2 2025, the percentage of combined viewing time to content made in the US on these three major streaming platforms, as viewed in 19 non-US countries, dropped from 52 per cent to 45 per cent.

Digital i measured the share of viewing time to US and non-US content by streaming audiences in the UK, Canada, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Australia, South Korea and Japan.

Overall share of viewing time to content produced outside of the US in these countries rose in correlation from 37 per cent in Q1 2020 to an equal 45 per cent in Q2 2025 as audiences have begun to spend more of their viewing time watching non-US programming on these streaming services. The remainder was made up by viewing time to co-productions between the US and other countries, with this figure remaining relatively consistent over the period.

Meanwhile, within the US itself, share of viewing time to locally produced content has remained comparatively steady in recent years. In Q2 2025, viewers in the US spent 62 per cent of their viewing time watching US-made content and 25 per cent of their viewing time watching non-US content on these services. The remaining 13 per cent was spent viewing co-productions between the US and other countries.