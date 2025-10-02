Research: Amazon takes 60% of US smart speaker purchases

Parks Associates’ Consumer Insights Dashboard: Tech Ecosystem Dashboard study reveals 51 per cent of US internet households report owning a smart speaker and/or display. Among those households that purchased or received a new smart speaker in the past six months, 60 per cent chose an Amazon-branded device, 18 per cent chose a Google product, and 8 per cent chose Apple’s HomePod.

“While Amazon claims dominance in the smart speaker market, other third-party players must stay motivated,” said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. “Competition among brands such as JBL, Bose, Sony, and Sonos remains intense as they battle for consumer choice and to maintain their position in the market.”

The Tech Ecosystem Dashboard also reports that major brands in the consumer electronics market are expanding their ecosystems by leaning into services, platform control, and established hardware leadership. These strategic positions shape how each brand builds its ecosystem around core users. Amazon and Google serve the broader home, while Apple designs for the individual. Samsung anchors its value in the living room and connected appliances. Each company is investing in operating systems, data services, and cross-device engagement to deepen user loyalty and capture recurring revenue.

Other research highlights:

Apple has the most robust ecosystem, reaching 61 per cent of US internet households.

Samsung’s consumer electronics ecosystem reaches one-half of households and is comprised chiefly of smartphones and smart TVs.

Amazon’s ecosystem reaches 46 per cent of households and is comprised of smart speakers/displays, streaming media players, and, to a lesser extent, tablets.

Google’s ecosystem reaches 29 per cent of households and is centered on smart speakers/displays.

Microsoft’s ecosystem has the widest reach (64 per cent) and is almost exclusively confined to computers, with extended reach through Xbox consoles.

“Trust is central to expanding from hardware into services, and the recent $2.5 billion FTC settlement with Amazon underscores the risks when consumers feel trapped in subscriptions,” Kent added. “For Amazon, the smart speaker anchors a broad home ecosystem that connects media, commerce, and utilities, making transparency and trust essential to sustaining engagement.”