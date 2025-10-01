Study: More US households are turning to FAST content

Wurl, a specialist in the streaming TV industry, has released an iteration of The CTV Trends Report – a collection of data-driven insights into the forces shaping the connected TV (CTV) industry. This edition offers marketers a detailed look at how adoption of free, ad-supported streaming channels is evolving in the US, with more viewers tuning in, engaging longer with content, and creating new opportunities for advertisers.

With advertisers seeking more efficient ways to reach audiences, the report highlights why free streaming channels are becoming an increasingly important part of any media mix. As more premium content becomes available within free channels, viewers are not only watching more, but they’re staying longer – supporting a dramatic increase in the hours of viewing, and corresponding ad opportunities.

Key findings from the report include:

More households are tuning in and watching longer: The number of monthly active households watching free, ad-supported channels grew 12 per cent year-over-year, while average daily hours of viewing per household climbed 16 per cent, producing a 29 per cent increase in total viewing time across platforms.

The number of monthly active households watching free, ad-supported channels grew 12 per cent year-over-year, while average daily hours of viewing per household climbed 16 per cent, producing a 29 per cent increase in total viewing time across platforms. Deeper engagement: Viewers are not only watching more but they’re also staying more engaged. Average channel session duration increased 25 per cent, and viewers are also exploring more channels than they did a year ago.

Viewers are not only watching more but they’re also staying more engaged. Average channel session duration increased 25 per cent, and viewers are also exploring more channels than they did a year ago. Genre diversity offers reach and precision: Reality, Drama, and Documentary dominate viewership, while News maintains a steady share and spikes during major events like last year’s election.

Reality, Drama, and Documentary dominate viewership, while News maintains a steady share and spikes during major events like last year’s election. Premium inventory remains available: As audiences continue to shift and watch more free streaming channels, advertisers have not yet fully caught up. Ad fill rates are still lower than in previous years – signaling there is untapped opportunity in a market that’s moving in the right direction.

As audiences expand, tune in for longer, and engage more deeply, publishers are increasingly adopting new and creative targeting strategies to attract more demand.

“As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, free streaming TV is proving itself to be an efficient and high-performing channel,” commented Dave Bernath, CEO, Wurl. “We’re seeing significant growth in both audience scale and engagement. At the same time, premium ad inventory remains available, which means advertisers have a unique opportunity to secure high-impact placements as the market continues to mature.”