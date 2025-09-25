LG Ad Solutions brings Social Sync to UK

LG Ad Solutions has announced the launch of Social Sync powered by Spaceback in the UK, a creative solution powered by Spaceback that allows brands to transform their digital and social content into Connected TV (CTV) ads. The partnership was announced earlier this year at NewFronts in the US but is now available globally.

“Social Sync is the next evolution in creative storytelling for television,” said Ed Wale, VP, International at LG Ad Solutions. “Brands now have a powerful way to extend their most engaging social campaigns into premium CTV environments – maintaining creative consistency across screens, amplifying performance, and delivering measurable impact without reinventing the wheel.”

In a recent blind case study, Social Sync proved its impact, driving a 22 per cent lift in awareness, 19.5 per cent lift in recall, 26.1 per cent lift in consideration, 18.4 per cent lift in purchase intent, 24.5 per cent lift in brand preference, and 24.2 per cent lift in favourability. The results underscore how Social Sync transforms social content into CTV creative that not only captures attention but also delivers measurable brand growth.

“CTV Launchpad is well-suited to meet the diverse needs of a brand like Dickies, which targets multiple audiences across various business lines. Its ability to rapidly and effectively develop creative assets makes it a valuable tool, especially for brands with small teams. We are encouraged by the platform’s new dynamic ad creation capabilities and pleased to see Dickies expanding its use to support direct-to-consumer campaigns,” said Lindsay Burgor, Senior Manager of Brand Media at Dickies.

Social Sync is compatible with assets from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X, and is fully integrated across LG’s owned-and-operated inventory and premium content partner network.

“With Spaceback, advertisers can start with the stories and content proven to work on social. Social Sync makes it seamless for marketers to take those authentic, high-performing social moments and bring them to television without friction. Partnering with LG Ads, we’re giving brands an effective way to stay consistent across screens while elevating the impact of the campaigns already proven to work.” added Brady Akers, Chief Customer Officer at Spaceback.