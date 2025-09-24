Novacap pays $1.9bn for IAS

Integral Ad Science (IAS), a media measurement and optimisation platform, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Novacap, a US private equity firm, in an all-cash transaction that values IAS at approximately $1.9 billion (€1.6bn).

Under the terms of the agreement, Novacap will acquire all of the outstanding shares of IAS for $10.30 per share in cash. This represents a premium of approximately 22 per cent to IAS’s closing share price on September 23rd, the last full trading day prior to the transaction announcement.

“Today’s announcement is an exciting milestone for IAS. As a private company with the support of Novacap, we will have access to new resources to achieve our strategic goals and further build upon the differentiated value we bring our customers as we advance our mission to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “I’m proud of the strong momentum we’ve built for our company, the strength of our AI-powered measurement and optimisation platform, and the outstanding work of our employees.”

“We have long admired IAS as an innovator and leader in its industry, with a stellar leadership team, and robust AI-first platform for Fortune 500 brands and publishers,” commented Samuel Nasso, Partner at Novacap. “We look forward to partnering closely with IAS to accelerate its pace of innovation to deliver even more powerful advertising solutions for customers around the world.”

“IAS has established itself as the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality,” added Michael Fosnaugh, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Vista Equity Partners’ Flagship Fund, and Chairman of IAS’ Board of Directors. “Through our partnership, IAS expanded its AI-powered platform, deepened customer relationships and scaled into a true category leader. We’re excited for Lisa and her team as they continue that journey with Novacap.”

As part of the transaction, current shareholder Vista will conclude its investment upon close.

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the IAS Board of Directors, is expected to close before the end of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals. Following the close of the transaction, IAS will continue to operate under the IAS name and brand.