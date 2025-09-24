Netomnia unveils new brand identity

Netomnia, the UK’s second-largest alternative network provider (Alt-Net), has unveiled its new brand identity centred on the idea ‘Where the most powerful Internet lives’. Netomnia says the evolution positions the company as “a fibre network built for whatever comes next – capturing the company’s scale, ambition, and readiness to power the future”.

Since its 2024 merger with brsk, Netomnia has built a wholesale fibre platform with capital efficiency and scale. As of September 2025, it has 2.8 million premises serviceable, 400,000 connected, and is adding one million premises each year. Backed by £1.6 billion in funding, Netomnia notes it is firmly on track to reach five million premises by 2027, underpinned by next-generation technology including 10Gbps XGS-PON and the UK’s first commercial 50G PON service.

Jeremy Chelot, Group CEO of Netomnia, YouFibre and brsk, said: “This is more than a design change. It’s a signal of the company we’ve become – powerful, ambitious, and building the UK’s third fibre infrastructure. Where the most powerful internet lives is both our idea and our promise.”

Swapnil Khapekar, Head of Marketing at Netomnia, added: “Our ambition demanded a brand as bold as our vision. This evolution reflects not just how we look, but how we position ourselves in the market. Having grown from a startup into the UK’s second-largest Alt-Net, every element of our identity – from the circular motif to our confident typography – tells the story of a company built for whatever comes next.”