Netflix, AB InBev sign ad deal

AB InBev, the drink and brewing giant, and Netflix have announced a global partnership bringing together some of the world’s most iconic beer brands – such as Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona – and the global streamer. Together, the companies say they will “create even more enjoyable experiences for legal drinking age fans around the world and connect with audiences in new and exciting ways”.

Marcel Marcondes, Global Chief Marketing Officer of AB InBev, commented: “Streaming is a social and shared experience — it’s an occasion where beer and entertainment come together. This partnership is an opportunity for our brands to create deeper experiences with consumers and more moments of cheers while they watch the content that shapes culture.”

Through its brand portfolio, AB InBev will collaborate with Netflix on co-marketing campaigns that will be executed across a variety of Netflix’s titles, including the likes of The Gentlemen from the UK, Brasil 70 – A Saga do Tri from Brazil and Culinary Class Wars from South Korea, among others. The partnership will include consumer activations, title integrations, limited-edition packaging, digital promotions, and more.

Netflix and AB InBev will also partner on co-branded campaigns around Netflix live events. In Mexico, Cerveza Victoria was recently a presenting sponsor for the Canelo vs Crawford matchup. AB InBev will also advertise during Netflix’s live NFL Christmas Gameday 2025 and the 2027 Women’s World Cup on Netflix.

“We’re always looking for creative ways to build our brand and connect with fans, to keep fueling the fandom that comes from our great shows, thrilling movies, and can’t-miss live events,” added Marian Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix. “The popularity of our titles allows us to pierce the cultural zeitgeist in ways few others can, and a great partnership can make that even better. We are super excited about creating attention-grabbing campaigns with AB InBev that are just as unique, fun and creative as the shows and movies they support.”