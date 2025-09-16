Netflix: Over 41m watch Canelo vs Crawford

In a career-defining performance, Terence Crawford defeated Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez by unanimous decision after 12 rounds on September 14th, to win the undisputed Super Middleweight Championship, in an event streamed globally on Netflix,

The main fight scored an estimated average minute audience (AMA) of 36.6 million live+SD viewers from opening to closing bell, reports VideoAmp and Netflix. Viewing continued into the weekend bringing an estimated AMA total of 41.4 million viewers (Live+1), making it the most-viewed men’s championship boxing match this century.

In the US, an estimated AMA of 20.3 million viewers tuned in live+SD to the main event.

Canelo vs Crawford peaked at over 24 million concurrent streams. The event was #1 on Netflix in 30 countries, including the US, Mexico, UK, Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ireland and the Philippines, and made the Top 10 in 91 countries.

The fight generated over 950 million owned impressions across Netflix’s global social channels. Canelo Crawford was a top trending topic on X worldwide, trending #1 in the US and appearing in the trending lists of 21 other countries. The fight accounted for 21 of the top 30 trends in the US while “Canelo” and “Crawford” were the #1 and #2 trends respectively in Mexico.

Joe Hand Promotions, a specialist in live sports entertainment for the out-of-home market, estimates 500K viewers watched the fight from over 2,700 bars and restaurants in US, Canada and Puerto Rico.

The sold-out event shattered records at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with 70,482 people in attendance, generating an over $47 million gate. The star-studded guest list including Adam Brody, Angel Reese, Brenda Song, Chance the Rapper, Charlie Sheen, Charlize Theron, Cordae, Darius Garland, Dave Chappelle, David Spade, Evander Holyfield, Holt McCallany, Jason Statham, Jeremy Renner, Joey Badass, Jonathan Majors, Josh Duhamel, Julio César Chávez, Logan Paul, Macaulay Culkin, Magic Johnson, Marc Anthony, Mark Wahlberg, Matt Friend, Michael Irvin, Michael Che, Michael J. Fox, Mike Tyson, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, Reykon, Rob Lowe, Roy Jones Jr, Sofia Vergara, Stephen A Smith, SZA, Taylor Sheridan, Tom Segura, Tony Hinchcliffe, Tracy Morgan, Tyrese Maxey, Wilmer Valderrama and Wiz Khalifa.

Netflix’s next live boxing event will be Jake Paul vs Tank Davis, airing globally on November 14th.