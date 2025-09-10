US Open draws record audiences for WBD

The US Open has driven record viewership for Warner Bros Discovery’s (WBD) channels and platforms following the conclusion of the tennis tournament on September 7th. Broadcasting exclusively to 45 countries across Europe, Eurosport 1 grew its US Open audience by a 32 per cent compared to the 2024 tournament.

In Poland, a record number of viewers enjoyed Eurosport’s 25th year of coverage with the best performing men’s singles final ever (Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner) attracting a six-figure average audience. Similarly, Eurosport France reported its biggest audience in a decade with more fans watching the men’s and the women’s singles final (Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova) than ever before.

Throughout the tournament, Eurosport broadcast 260 hours of live coverage on its channels with audience growth reported across the continent including in Romania, which grew viewership overall by 50 per cent versus 2024, and in the Netherlands which grew by 27 per cent.

Seven of the top ten most watched programmes on Eurosport over the last week were US Open matches with Iga Swiatek’s quarter-final defeat to Amanda Anisimova beating the men’s singles final and the women’s singles final to the top spot, reaching millions of viewers across Europe.

Preceding the main draw, the revamped mixed doubles event also attracted large audiences. This was particularly driven by viewers in Poland who contributed to 58 per cent of minutes watched during the two-day event thanks to the performances of local hero Iga Swiatek alongside her doubles partner Casper Ruud.

Streaming every match live throughout the tournament, HBO Max’s tennis audience almost doubled compared to the same period last year. Triple digit audience growth was observed in France, Poland and the Netherlands with double digit growth in Sweden, Finland and Norway. The total number of subscribers streaming the US Open increased by 86 per cent year-on-year with tennis accounting for 45 per cent of all sports content streamed in Europe during the tournament.

WBD’s live tennis coverage continues with exclusive action of every match at the Laver Cup coming to fans across Europe from September 19th – 21st. Viewers can tune in on Eurosport (Europe), TNT Sports (UK and Ireland) or stream all the action on HBO Max and discovery+.