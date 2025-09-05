YouTube expanding Sesame Street partnership

YouTube has announce an expanded partnership with Sesame Street to bring more of their celebrated content to families. In the past year, Sesame Street’s YouTube channels garnered more than 5 billion views, a 130 per cent increase year on year. Over half of the official channel’s YouTube watch time already happens on connected TV screens, noted YouTube.

Beginning in January 2026, YouTube will have the largest digital library of Sesame Street content, with hundreds of full episodes coming to the streaming platform. Alongside this collection of episodes, Sesame Street will continue to post content created especially for YouTube audiences.

In a blog post, Katie Kurtz, MD of Youth and Learning Partnerships at YouTube, said: “As part of our expanded partnership, Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, will draw upon their 50+ years of developing research-driven, curriculum-backed children’s media to lead a series of workshops with YouTube creators to share best practices on how to create content that is entertaining while also promoting learning”.

“This partnership is another example of how we’re bringing everything families want to watch together in one place. On YouTube and YouTube Kids, fan favorites like Sesame Street live right alongside Ms Rachel, Doggyland and Gabby’s Dollhouse, giving families a single destination for all the content they love. We are excited to bring these stories to families around the world,” added Kurtz.