Forecast: Retail media to capture 20% of global ad revenue by 2030

The retail media sector is projected to exceed $300 billion (€257.8bn) by 2030, accounting for approximately 20 per cent of total global advertising revenue, according to research from Omdia. This growth trajectory follows the rapid expansion of retail media as more players enter the market.

Retail media networks are platforms that enable brands to advertise on retailers’ digital properties while leveraging first-party customer data. These platforms are gaining traction as traditional advertising channels face mounting challenges from data privacy regulations and the deprecation of third-party cookies.

“The retail media landscape is experiencing unprecedented expansion as retailers recognise the substantial revenue potential of their customer data and digital real estate,” commented Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Research Director at Omdia. “With projections showing retail media capturing one-fifth of all advertising spend by the end of this decade, we’re witnessing a fundamental shift in the advertising ecosystem.”

Key factors driving this growth include:

· Retailers seeking new revenue streams beyond traditional commerce

· Brands demanding more targeted advertising solutions with measurable ROI

· The rising value of first-party data in a privacy-focused digital environment

· Technological advancements enabling more sophisticated retail media offerings

These findings, along with Omdia’s latest insights into the future of advertising and media, will be presented at IBC2025, where Omdia returns as the Official Research Partner for the third consecutive year.

“I am excited to share these retail media projections as part of our ongoing partnership with IBC,” added Rua Aguete. “As with other digital advertising transformations, retail media represents a major opportunity for media companies to diversify revenue streams. This trend aligns with our broader research showing the advertising video market is set to reach $400 billion by 2028.”