FreeWheel, Experian announce UK partnership

FreeWheel, a Comcast company and technology platform for the video advertising industry, and Experian, a data and technology company, have announced a partnership aimed at improving audience targeting for media buyers in the UK. The collaboration will enable advertisers to reach more precise, addressable audiences, ensuring consumers receive more relevant experiences, products and services.

Experian’s household consumer insights and expertise will now be integrated into FreeWheel’s ecosystem including FreeWheel’s Publisher Suite, its demand-side solutions including FreeWheel DSP (formerly Beeswax DSP), and Comcast Advertising’s new Media Solutions division.

As part of the collaboration, Experian’s ConsumerView audiences, offering demographic, lifestyle and transactional spend insights, will also be made available. Brands and agencies will be able to leverage Experian’s data and insights to reach new audiences across FreeWheel’s video inventory effectively and at scale.

“We are excited to partner with a ground-breaking innovator such as Experian, which recognised, early in the development of digital marketing, the importance of bridging data signals in a multi-faceted media ecosystem,” commented Nicolas Mignot, VP Publisher Sales & Strategy at FreeWheel. “This type of collaboration and innovation are essential to ensure we continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions for today and tomorrow’s premium video advertising industry while unlocking value for our advertising partners.”

“As connected TV and digital video continue to gain prominence in modern media plans, advertisers need scalable, trusted solutions to reach the right audiences with precision. By integrating our data and expertise with FreeWheel, we’re helping brands unlock the full potential of video – combining rich insights with premium inventory to drive relevance, performance and measurable impact,” added Colin Grieves, Managing Director of Experian Marketing Services, Experian UK&I.