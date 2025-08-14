Telemundo launches Spanish-language sports FAST channel

Telemundo has announced the launch of Telemundo Deportes Ahora, its 24/7 Spanish-language Sports FAST channel, debuting initially in the US on Peacock, Xumo Play, the NBC News FAST hub, and Telemundo.com, with some content livestreaming on YouTube. Telemundo Deportes Ahora will roll out on additional platforms over the coming months.

“With Telemundo Deportes Ahora, we’re giving Hispanic audiences another way to connect with the sports they love, complementing our sports offering and enhancing their viewing experience on the road to World Cup and beyond,” commented Joaquin Duro, Executive Vice President of Sports, Telemundo.

This new streaming channel delivers an always-on sports viewing experience, with more than 50 hours of new Spanish-language content weekly, including original programming, live shows and select live sporting events. And as the countdown to FIFA World Cup 26 intensifies, Telemundo Deportes Ahora will feature comprehensive coverage across fútbol and beyond. Live football coverage will include Liga MX Femenil and youth leagues; Select US Soccer youth matches; CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers and more. Telemundo Deportes Ahora will complement Telemundo’s sports rights with additional properties, such as Básquetbol LATAM, select MMA events, Bare-Knuckle Boxing, and Pro Padel League. Telemundo will additionally premiere new live studio shows exclusively for Telemundo Deportes Ahora, as well as a suite of original programming.

Telemundo Deportes Ahora joins Telemundo’s growing FAST channel lineup, including Telemundo Al Día (news, entertainment, reality, and sports), Noticias Telemundo Ahora (24/7 Spanish-language news), Telemundo Acción (high-energy action series) and Caso Cerrado (Telemundo’s iconic courtroom show).