Study: Filipinos using 6 streaming services on average
August 13, 2025
A study from Magnite, titled Streams and Screens: the Philippines, explores how Filipinos are engaging with ad-supported streaming content. The study uncovers that streaming viewership is widespread in the Philippines, with streamers using six different services on average and willing to watch seven minutes of advertising per hour of streaming.
Ad-supported streamers are also consuming TV content across devices, with smartphones being the dominant screen and CTV usage gaining ground.
Key takeaways from the study include:
Streaming viewership is booming in the Philippines. Some 80 per cent of Filipino viewers are streaming more this year than last and 75 per cent plan to sign up for a new streaming service in the next year, in part because they are drawn to the abundance of content available on streaming platforms.
While both local and global content are important to streamers, 77 per cent say ads delivered in the same language as the content are more effective and 84 per cent are more likely to pay attention to ads targeted to their interests.
Filipino viewers tend to stream content on CTV in shared spaces and 79 per cent usually watch with others. This co-viewing behaviour creates shared, high-impact viewing experiences and offers additional benefits for advertisers, as 71 per cent say seeing ads while co-viewing makes them more memorable.
Innovative and cross-device ads boost engagement. A significant 71 per cent of Filipinos often use a second screen while streaming content on TV, making them prime candidates for actionable ads like those with QR codes or clickable links. Similarly, 74 per cent are more likely to take action if they see an ad across multiple devices.