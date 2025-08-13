Study: Filipinos using 6 streaming services on average

A study from Magnite, titled Streams and Screens: the Philippines, explores how Filipinos are engaging with ad-supported streaming content. The study uncovers that streaming viewership is widespread in the Philippines, with streamers using six different services on average and willing to watch seven minutes of advertising per hour of streaming.

Ad-supported streamers are also consuming TV content across devices, with smartphones being the dominant screen and CTV usage gaining ground.

Key takeaways from the study include: