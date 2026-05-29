Spain: RTVE launches Teledeporte Play portal

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE has launched Teledeporte Play, a new sports-focused portal within its streaming platform RTVE Play, aimed at expanding its digital sports offering ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The revamped service introduces new live channels, simultaneous broadcasts, an updated design and a broader catalogue of on-demand content, consolidating the Teledeporte brand as RTVE’s main sports hub.

The launch comes less than two weeks ahead of the World Cup taking in the US, Mexico and Canada, kicking off on June 11th. RTVE has confirmed that Teledeporte Play will stream one live match per day throughout the tournament, alongside highlights, analysis and exclusive original content centered on the competition. Users will also have access to schedules, live event guides and full replays, allowing audiences to follow multiple sporting events across different devices and at their convenience.

RTVE is set to provide comprehensive coverage of Spain’s World Cup campaign, including all matches involving Luis de la Fuente’s side. Spain will open their tournament against Cape Verde on June 15th before facing Saudi Arabia on June 21st and Uruguay on June 27th in the group stage.

Alongside live football coverage, RTVE Play’s En Play channel will broadcast special live programming before and after matches, featuring previews, analysis and discussion formats designed to deepen audience engagement during what will be the biggest World Cup in history (in terms of matches).

The platform will also debut ‘Las chapas del Mundial’, an interactive and gamified experience developed by RTVE’s Innovation Lab. Inspired by traditional tabletop football prediction games, the feature will allow users to simulate matches and predict results through a playful digital format.

As part of its World Cup build-up, RTVE is also launching Denominación de origen, a four-part documentary series offering behind-the-scenes insight into the Spanish national team. The series explores the players’ personal journeys, origins and daily lives through interviews with coaches, relatives and close friends.

Beyond football, Teledeporte Play is expected to become RTVE’s central destination for major sporting events throughout the summer, including the men’s and women’s Tour de France, the European Athletics Championships, the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, La Vuelta, the Women’s Basketball World Cup and the UCI Cycling World Championships.