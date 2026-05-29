Webedia-Elephant signs AI partnership with Google

Webedia-Elephant Group, the French media and audiovisual production company, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud and YouTube. This new agreement marks a decisive shift for Webedia-Elephant as it drives what it describes as “a comprehensive AI-driven transformation”, with a focus on productivity, creativity, and rapid adoption of the technology.

Building on years of collaboration with Google Cloud on cloud infrastructure and data, Webedia-Elephant is now boosting its data strategy and modernising its entire data architecture with BigQuery to provide a foundation for future innovation. This new and accelerated approach to data will enable the group to scale, develop new projects faster across all its activities –from media to digital content creation, to production studios, to advertising..

Alongside the acceleration of its data strategy, Webedia-Elephant is embarking on the agentic AI wave by deploying Gemini Enterprise, with the objective of significantly boosting productivity across all areas of the company and integrating the technology across all its activities and business units in 10 countries.

Specifically for production, Gemini Enterprise is expected to help employees reduce time-to-market as well as associated costs. Webedia-Elephant plans to augment the capacities of its teams by rolling out the new agentic platform rapidly, streamlining operations where and when appropriate, and fostering collaboration within and beyond the company with a focus on productivity and accelerated time to market. Beyond providing the tool itself, Google Cloud will also help Webedia-Elephant deploy Gemini Enterprise with a dedicated acculturation programme that will include all businesses and functions within the company, in order to ease and accelerate its employees’ understanding and use of the technology.

With this expanded partnership, Webedia-Elephant is also doubling down on its production and creative capacities, launching a new AI Creator Studio named ‘Human After All’ that will offer the latest generative AI (gen AI) and generative media tools. From supporting scriptwriting and brainstorming, to enhancing high-fidelity imagery and improving audio and video quality, Webedia-Elephant says the move will enable its content creators, influence agencies, and production teams to leverage Google’s multimodal models to scale and deliver on newer and bigger projects.

“Webedia-Elephant has always been at the forefront of digital innovation,” commented Christian Bombrun, CEO of Webedia-Elephant. “By building an AI Creator Studio built with Gemini and Google’s multimodal models, we are not just adopting new tools; we are also providing our teams with an environment where intelligence meets action, enabling them to be more productive and creatively ambitious than ever before. With this expanded partnership with Google Cloud and our numerous and longstanding activities on YouTube across 10 countries, we are also intending to re-imagine the way the media industry works and operates to benefit from the latest gen AI technology and deliver higher value out of it.”

“We are proud to deepen our relationship with Webedia as they transition from cloud experimentation to full-scale AI implementation,” added Anthony Cirot, Vice président EMEA Sud chez Google Cloud. “Webedia is a prime example of how a leader in the media industry can harness the power of agentic AI and BigQuery to transform data into concrete business value.”