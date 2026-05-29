EBU delivers strong audiences for Women’s Champions League Final 2026

European Broadcasting Union (EBU) Member broadcasters have reported significant audiences for the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) Final 2026, following the first season under the EBU’s five-year agreement with UC3 – the joint venture uniting European football’s governing body UEFA and the European Football Clubs.

For the first time ever, 22 EBU Members broadcast the UWCL Final live from the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on May 23rd, reflecting the growing scale of women’s club football across Europe through free-to-air coverage.

The Final saw Barcelona defeat OL Lyonnes 4-0 in front of more than 24,000 spectators, a new attendance record for a women’s football match in Norway.

EBU Members once again demonstrated the power of free-to-air sport to attract large audiences around major live events.

NRK recorded a peak audience of 264,000 viewers on NRK1, alongside a strong 36.6 per cent market share in host nation Norway during the match.

In Spain, RTVE achieved record-breaking results for its coverage of the Final, with an average audience of 1.15 million viewers and a 14.9 per cent market share, marking a historic high for its UEFA Women’s Champions League coverage.

In Portugal, RTP1’s coverage of the Final reached a total audience of 872,000 viewers, with an average audience of 239,000 viewers.

Stefan-Eric Wildemann, Head of Football, Basketball and Digital Acquisitions, EBU Sport, commented: “The UEFA Women’s Champions League Final 2026 marked an important moment in the first season of the EBU’s new agreement with UC3. With 22 EBU Members broadcasting the Final live from Oslo, early audience figures already demonstrate the value of free-to-air coverage in bringing major sporting events like the UWCL Final to audiences across Europe. Women’s sport is a key focus for the EBU and its Members, who are committed to increasing the visibility of women’s competitions and helping women’s sport continue to grow as a central part of the sporting landscape.”