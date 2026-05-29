Prime Video orders 3 animated series from GenAI

Amazon MGM Studios and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced the GenAI Creators’ Fund and its first greenlit projects. A joint initiative that gives creators access to professional-grade AI tools and funding, the GenAI Creators’ Fund brings together filmmakers, digital creators, and technology startups to produce cinematic entertainment.

At the AI on the Lot conference in California, Amazon MGM Studios revealed three greenlit animation projects originating from the fund: Cupcake & Friends (pictured) from BuzzFeed Studios; Love, Diana Music Hunters from creator Albie Hecht, Chief Content Officer at pocket.watch; and Punky Duck from creator Jorge R. Gutierrez. All three series will premiere on Prime Video at a future date.

Powering all of this is Project Nara, Amazon MGM Studios’ purpose-built AI production platform for cinematic storytelling, built on AWS. Project Nara is used exclusively by Amazon MGM Studios and by creators selected for the GenAI Creators’ Fund. A collaborative production workspace where creative teams can generate video, make edits, provide feedback, and track progress in real time, Project Nara supports both animation and live-action production workflows. The technology reflects a core belief of Amazon MGM Studios: human creativity leads, and AI supports.

“Creative breakthroughs happen when visionary storytellers are given access to transformative tools,” commented Albert Cheng, Head of AI Studios, Amazon MGM Studios. The GenAI Creators Fund and Project Nara position human creativity at the center of our efforts to integrate generative AI into our production processes at Amazon MGM Studios. We’re proud of the work that these filmmakers have accomplished and look forward to sharing these creators’ visions with the world.”