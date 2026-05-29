CNN sues Perplexity over AI copyright infringement

CNN has filed a lawsuit against Perplexity, accusing the AI search engine company of copying and distributing its copyrighted content.

A lawsuit was filed by CNN on May 28th in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, in which the news network alleged that Perplexity copied its stories, videos and images to power its AI products, while distributing “identical or substantially similar” competing content.

CNN is reportedly seeking monetary damages and a court order to prevent Perplexity from further violating its intellectual property rights. The case is believed to be the first such lawsuit brought by a TV network against an AI company.

CNN noted that it had previously attempted to negotiate a licensing agreement with Perplexity in 2025, but the parties failed to reach a deal. “As a result, before and after Perplexity’s negotiations with CNN, Perplexity knew that it was not permitted to access CNN’s content or to use its trademarks or service marks,” the lawsuit stated. CNN also noted that it was still open “sensible licensing arrangements”.

“CNN’s lawsuit stands for the proposition that Perplexity, a company valued at tens of billions of dollars, should not be able to steal from entities that create the original content Perplexity exploits,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement. “The public rely on high quality news journalism reported by human beings to understand their world, which is frequently dangerous and expensive to produce. Commercial operators can and must pay to make use of it.”

Perplexity has denied the allegations with Jesse Dwyer, the company’s chief communications officer, telling CNN: “You can’t copyright facts”.

News Corp, The New York Times, The Chicago Tribune and Encyclopedia Britannica, among others, have also taken legal action against Perplexity in recent history, whilst the likes of TIME and Le Monde have licensing deals in place with the company.