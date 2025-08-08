Report: Italy favours ad-supported streaming

DEGI: The Digital Entertainment Group International, in partnership with Fabric, has unveiled its sixth report on global regions and country deep-dives, focusing on the entertainment landscape across Europe. This overview offers insights into France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, including transactional trends in these four countries. It highlights Italy’s preference for ad-supported streaming and the popularity of dubbed content in Germany and Spain.

The report dives into the evolving streaming landscape across Europe’s biggest markets. Together, these countries are among the world’s top content producers, with France ranking third globally. While paid subscriptions remain the most widely used form of Home Entertainment across all four regions, one in four households has also purchased or rented film and TV content through digital retailers. Transactional engagement is especially strong in Germany, where nearly two in five households use this format. Ad-supported models also play a key role, especially in Italy, where the preference for cheaper ad-supported plans is 11 per cent higher than the regional value. In Italy, the significance of transactional content is notable, with over 26,000 titles available, more than 4,000 of which are local productions.

Yasmin Nevard, Head of Insights at DEGI, commented: The Digital Entertainment Group International, stated, “Europe’s largest content-producing markets are experiencing a significant change in how content is accessed and consumed. Consumers are engaging with a broader variety of services than ever before, and transactional services still play a crucial role in that mix, offering the largest selection of titles and providing clear value for major new releases, alongside subscription and ad-funded platforms. At the same time, the power of local content is stronger than ever, with audiences increasingly seeking out and connecting with homegrown stories. This report, along with previous reports created in collaboration with Fabric, offers valuable insights for BASE and DEGI members to help make informed decisions — with additional reports, including an in-depth look at the APAC region, still to come.”

Tom Gennari, Chief Data Officer at Fabric said, “This latest report [provides] a comprehensive lens into how audiences in France, Germany, Italy and Spain are navigating the rapidly evolving streaming landscape. From the rise of ad-supported models in Italy, to Germany’s strong preference for dubbed content and the persistent challenge of piracy in Spain – the insights uncovered here offer critical guidance for content strategies and platform decisions across Europe. With Fabric, we continue to deliver exclusive, data-rich intelligence to DEGI, helping the industry stay ahead of behavioural shifts and market dynamics.”