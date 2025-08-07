Vodafone Italia acquisition boosts Swisscom revenue

In addition, Swisscom has reported pro forma figures for revenue, EBITDAaL, capital expenditure and operating free cash flow as if Vodafone Italia had been consolidated since January 1st 2024. In this comparison, group revenue in the first half of the year fell by 2.3 per cent year-on-year to CHF 7.4 billion. EBITDAaL fell by 5.5 per cent to CHF 2.4 billion. On a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates, the decline was 3.1 per cent. Operating free cash flow of CHF 989 million increased by 1.6 per cent on a like-for-like basis. Net income fell by 25.2 per cent year-on-year to CHF 625 million. Expenses associated with the acquisition of Vodafone Italia were the main contributors to this decline.

CEO Christoph Aeschlimann commented. “The Swisscom Group’s financial results and market performance are in line with our expectations. We are heading in the right direction and the outlook for the year remains unchanged. We have launched further innovations for our business customers: in Italy, we are offering additional AI services, and in Switzerland, we have even ushered in a new era in cybersecurity – with protection directly in the network instead of on your device. Finally, we have once again increased customer satisfaction and celebrated success with a record result in the connect Hotline Test and a strong Net Promoter Score. I am especially pleased that the integration of Vodafone Italia is advancing as planned.”