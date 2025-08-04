South Africa mediates in SABC vs Sentech

South Africa’s department of communications & digital technologies has stepped in with an effort to solve the long-running dispute between public broadcaster SAB and transmission company Sentech.

The move has seen the government publish a tender document in an attempt to solve the dilemma between two state-backed entities.

“There has been an ongoing tariffs dispute between the SABC and Sentech, which started in the 2020/2021 financial year and resulted in the SABC lodging a complaint with the Competition Commission,” said the government’s document. “The SABC was dissatisfied with the outcome of the commission’s investigation and filed the matter with the Competition Tribunal for consideration. The parties are currently working at resolving the issues among themselves, outside of the tribunal process, wherein the services of a mediator are required.”

SABC continues to argue that Sentech’s fee structure is that of a monopoly.

As of March 31st 2024, the SABC’s debt to Sentech stood at R1-billion (€48m), with the SABC refusing to pay unless rates are renegotiated. To address the impasse, communications minister Solly Malatsi in September called for the matter to be resolved through mediation.