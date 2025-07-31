Data: Value above all dictates subscriber intent

Recurly, the subscription management platform, has released its What Subscribers Want report. Developed in partnership with Hanover Research, this study surveyed over 1,000 consumers to uncover the key drivers of subscriber acquisition, the primary threats to retention, and the most effective strategies for building lasting loyalty across various industries.

Thereport provides data for businesses aiming to optimise their subscription models and reduce churn in today’s competitive landscape.

Key Findings from the Report:

The Pervasive First-Year Churn: Two-thirds of all subscription cancellations occur within the first 12 months across all surveyed categories—underscoring the importance of early engagement and value demonstration. In the e-commerce sector, this figure climbs to a staggering 74 per cent.

The Untapped ‘Pause Gap’ Opportunity: While 55 per cent of consumers want the ability to pause their subscriptions, only 37 per cent currently have access to this feature. This underutilised strategy has shown great potential, with a 330 per cent year-over-year increase in pause usage within digital media and entertainment in 2024.

Discounts are the Universal Loyalty Driver: Regardless of industry—e-commerce, travel, software, streaming—discounts and special offers remain the most sought-after loyalty benefit among subscribers.

Price and Quality Drive Cancellations: In services such as travel and streaming, price increases and declining service quality are cited as the leading causes of subscriber churn.